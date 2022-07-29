Hadlow Tower

The Hadlow Tower looking elegant this morning. Photo taken with my drone.



Hadlow Tower, or May’s Folly as it is affectionately known, is a Grade 1* listed folly and the tallest of its kind in the United Kingdom. It was built over a number of years from the late 1780s and once formed part of a grand castle in the Romantic Gothic style, built by Walter Barton May. The tower is taller than Nelson’s Column!



In 1998 the World Monument Fund considered the building to be important enough for it to be included in the top 100 most endangered historic buildings in the world.