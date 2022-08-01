Previous
Swan on the Green, West Peckham
Swan on the Green, West Peckham

An excellent pub dating back to 1562 which serves excellent food. They also serve craft beers from their own microbrewery
1st August 2022

Jeremy Cross

Shepherdman
Nice shot. I think I might have said that it serves excellent beer, and also served food.....
August 1st, 2022  
