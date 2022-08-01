Sign up
114 / 365
Swan on the Green, West Peckham
An excellent pub dating back to 1562 which serves excellent food. They also serve craft beers from their own microbrewery
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My Daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Tags
green
,
west
,
swan
,
peckham
Shepherdman
Nice shot. I think I might have said that it serves excellent beer, and also served food.....
August 1st, 2022
