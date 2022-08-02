Sign up
115 / 365
Tonbridge Castle from my drone
Tonbridge Castle and Motte shot from my drone this morning, with the lawn showing the effects of the recent hot & dry weather in the UK
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My Daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
12
365
FC3582
2nd August 2022 8:50am
Tags
castle
,
drone
,
tonbridge
