Tonbridge Castle from my drone by jeremyccc
Tonbridge Castle from my drone

Tonbridge Castle and Motte shot from my drone this morning, with the lawn showing the effects of the recent hot & dry weather in the UK
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. My Daughter now lives and works in London but my severely autistic Son still lives at home...
31% complete

