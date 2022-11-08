Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
213 / 365
Mobile Kitchen
My autistic son attends a wonderful community interest company called Multiple Intelligence Hub and they have purchased an old double decker bus which they are converting into a mobile kitchen
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
213
photos
17
followers
15
following
58% complete
View this month »
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
mobile
,
bus
Bill Davidson
Great idea…… and best wishes to your son.
November 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close