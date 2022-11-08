Previous
Mobile Kitchen by jeremyccc
213 / 365

Mobile Kitchen

My autistic son attends a wonderful community interest company called Multiple Intelligence Hub and they have purchased an old double decker bus which they are converting into a mobile kitchen
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Bill Davidson
Great idea…… and best wishes to your son.
November 8th, 2022  
