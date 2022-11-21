Previous
Tower Bridge at night by jeremyccc
Tower Bridge at night

Not the sharpest image but I like the view over to Tower Bridge from London Bridge at night
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
A lovely night shot- a great sweep of lights!
November 21st, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful night capture!
November 21st, 2022  
