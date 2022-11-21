Sign up
226 / 365
Tower Bridge at night
Not the sharpest image but I like the view over to Tower Bridge from London Bridge at night
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
226
photos
21
followers
17
following
61% complete
View this month »
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 510 HS
Taken
21st November 2022 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
bridge
,
tower
Heather
ace
A lovely night shot- a great sweep of lights!
November 21st, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful night capture!
November 21st, 2022
