Alex meets Santa by jeremyccc
239 / 365

Alex meets Santa

After years of trying we finally got my autistic son to meet Santa. We also put him in a Christmas jumper!
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
Wonderful! How rewarding for everyone!
December 4th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A great portrait
December 4th, 2022  
