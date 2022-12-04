Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
239 / 365
Alex meets Santa
After years of trying we finally got my autistic son to meet Santa. We also put him in a Christmas jumper!
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
239
photos
21
followers
17
following
65% complete
View this month »
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
3rd December 2022 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
alex
,
santa
,
meets
Heather
ace
Wonderful! How rewarding for everyone!
December 4th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A great portrait
December 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close