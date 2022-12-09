Previous
Another Frosty Morning by jeremyccc
244 / 365

Another Frosty Morning

Another frosty but sunny morning in Kent which makes for a pretty photo of a rose in our garden
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
