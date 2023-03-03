Sign up
328 / 365
Historic Church, Capel
The Church of St Thomas a Becket in Capel, near Tonbridge, originated in the Norman era. The chancel arch dates from the 13th century with the tower and nave from the 14th or early 15th century.
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
1
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
328
photos
28
followers
25
following
89% complete
View this month »
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
Tags
church
,
thomas
,
capel
Mags
ace
Wonderful old structure! Nicely captured.
March 3rd, 2023
