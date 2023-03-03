Previous
Historic Church, Capel by jeremyccc
Historic Church, Capel

The Church of St Thomas a Becket in Capel, near Tonbridge, originated in the Norman era. The chancel arch dates from the 13th century with the tower and nave from the 14th or early 15th century.
Jeremy Cross

Mags ace
Wonderful old structure! Nicely captured.
March 3rd, 2023  
