332 / 365
Gold Bar
I visited the Bank of England Museum today and this gadget allows you to lift a gold bar and feel its weight; 12kg!
I recommend a visit to anyone in the City of London because it’s free and contains fascinating items going back to the formation of the Bank of England in 1694.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
2
0
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
bar
,
gold
,
bank
Bill
I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve been to London. First I’ve heard of this museum.
March 7th, 2023
Corinne C
I'd love to visit this museum. Just lifting the gold bar is worth the trip :-)
March 7th, 2023
