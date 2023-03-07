Previous
Gold Bar by jeremyccc
Gold Bar

I visited the Bank of England Museum today and this gadget allows you to lift a gold bar and feel its weight; 12kg!

I recommend a visit to anyone in the City of London because it’s free and contains fascinating items going back to the formation of the Bank of England in 1694.
Jeremy Cross

Bill
I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve been to London. First I’ve heard of this museum.
March 7th, 2023  
Corinne C
I'd love to visit this museum. Just lifting the gold bar is worth the trip :-)
March 7th, 2023  
