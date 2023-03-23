Previous
Magnolia Tree by jeremyccc
348 / 365

Magnolia Tree

A beautiful magnolia tree near our house has started flowering
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags ace
Beautiful color!
March 23rd, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful….
March 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Magnolia trees are so beautiful. My parents use to have one in their yard and its flowers were exuding a strong perfume.
March 23rd, 2023  
