348 / 365
Magnolia Tree
A beautiful magnolia tree near our house has started flowering
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
tree
magnolia
flowering
Mags
ace
Beautiful color!
March 23rd, 2023
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful….
March 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Magnolia trees are so beautiful. My parents use to have one in their yard and its flowers were exuding a strong perfume.
March 23rd, 2023
