Photo 373
A country scene
Spotted on my bike ride through Kent this morning
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
373
photos
31
followers
26
following
Tags
scene
,
country
,
kent
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely rural scene with the lambs
April 17th, 2023
Bill
ace
Somewhere, somehow, there is always a sheep watching you.. (I know, I know, it should be a duck)
April 17th, 2023
