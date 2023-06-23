Sign up
Previous
Photo 440
Sailing weekend
We’ve moored at Yarmouth tonight in advance of a sail to Guernsey tomorrow
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
23rd June 2023 9:37pm
Tags
dusk
,
sailing
,
yarmouth
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 23rd, 2023
Heather
ace
Lovely shot with the sailboat in almost silhouette and the sunset sky! Have a great sail tomorrow, Jeremy! Fav
June 23rd, 2023
