Previous
Sailing weekend by jeremyccc
Photo 440

Sailing weekend

We’ve moored at Yarmouth tonight in advance of a sail to Guernsey tomorrow
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 23rd, 2023  
Heather ace
Lovely shot with the sailboat in almost silhouette and the sunset sky! Have a great sail tomorrow, Jeremy! Fav
June 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise