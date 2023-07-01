Sign up
Previous
Photo 448
Cosmos?
I like this plant my wife has planted in our garden, I think it might be a Cosmos
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
garden
,
cosmos
,
wife
Mags
ace
What a lovely blossom!
July 1st, 2023
Julie Ryan
Yes it is, beautiful
July 1st, 2023
Bill
ace
Lovely Lighting.
July 1st, 2023
