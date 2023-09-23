Sign up
Previous
Photo 532
Herstmonceux Castle
My Wife and I enjoyed a lovely day at Herstmonceux Castle and gardens today. Built in the 15th century, it is now an international study centre.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
23rd September 2023 11:45am
castle
,
gardens
,
herstmonceux
Bill Davidson
A lovely shot.
September 23rd, 2023
