Kent Countryside by jeremyccc
Kent Countryside

The Kent Countryside looking pretty on today's cycle ride.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
Yes, indeed! Lovely light and shadows playing across the field. Fav
September 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 25th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
September 25th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
It does look good.
September 25th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
September 25th, 2023  
