Photo 576
Dene Park
My wife and I had an enjoyable morning mushroom foraging today, and benefited from some nice views along the way
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
5
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
6th November 2023 11:18am
Tags
mushroom
,
foraging
,
dene
Joan Robillard
ace
Very good
November 6th, 2023
Heather
ace
What a beautiful day for your mushroom foraging!
November 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
Great view of that lovely area!
November 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks like a lovely day for your foraging.
November 6th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A nice place to look for mushrooms
November 6th, 2023
