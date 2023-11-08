Previous
‘The Gherkin’ by jeremyccc
‘The Gherkin’

‘The Gherkin’, as this building in the City of London is known, looks good in the evening.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Mags
Beautiful night capture!
November 8th, 2023  
Dawn
A lovely night shot
November 8th, 2023  
Babs
It is an impressive building.
November 8th, 2023  
gloria jones
Great pov to see the building's lines
November 8th, 2023  
