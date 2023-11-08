Sign up
Previous
Photo 578
‘The Gherkin’
‘The Gherkin’, as this building in the City of London is known, looks good in the evening.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
4
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
578
5
4
2
365
iPhone 15 Pro Max
8th November 2023 5:56pm
london
,
building
,
gherkin
Mags
ace
Beautiful night capture!
November 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely night shot
November 8th, 2023
Babs
ace
It is an impressive building.
November 8th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great pov to see the building's lines
November 8th, 2023
