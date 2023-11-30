Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 600
Duck
I like the iridescent sheen on the duck's green head in the sunshine. Also the water droplets falling from the beak.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
600
photos
37
followers
30
following
164% complete
View this month »
593
594
595
596
597
598
599
600
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
25th November 2023 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
duck
,
iridescent
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close