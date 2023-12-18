Sign up
Previous
Photo 618
A walk in the park
My Son's special needs day service has closed for Christmas so we went on a high-speed walk through the park today.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
1
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
618
photos
37
followers
30
following
169% complete
611
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th December 2023 11:29am
Privacy
Public
Tags
alex
,
walk
,
park
Julie Ryan
Nice portrait of your son!
December 18th, 2023
