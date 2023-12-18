Previous
A walk in the park by jeremyccc
Photo 618

A walk in the park

My Son's special needs day service has closed for Christmas so we went on a high-speed walk through the park today.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Julie Ryan
Nice portrait of your son!
December 18th, 2023  
