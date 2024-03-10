Sign up
Photo 701
Swan
Always nice to see the swans on the river Medway. It was a dull day so the photo looked better in black and white
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
mono
swan
medway
gloria jones
Super reflections
March 10th, 2024
Corinne C
With the reflection it's a great photo!
March 10th, 2024
Mags
It made a lovely b&w!
March 10th, 2024
