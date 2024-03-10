Previous
Swan by jeremyccc
Photo 701

Swan

Always nice to see the swans on the river Medway. It was a dull day so the photo looked better in black and white
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Super reflections
March 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
With the reflection it's a great photo!
March 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
It made a lovely b&w!
March 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise