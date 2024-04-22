Previous
Kent Countryside by jeremyccc
Kent Countryside

The fields of rapeseed were looking colourful this morning
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
Jeremy Cross
Desi
So lovely and bright and colourful
April 22nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful shot, pov
April 22nd, 2024  
