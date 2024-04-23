Sign up
Photo 745
Tulip after rain
I liked the raindrops on this tulip in our garden this afternoon
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
23rd April 2024 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
tulip
,
after
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
April 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 23rd, 2024
