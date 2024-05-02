Previous
Felbrigg Hall & Gardens by jeremyccc
Photo 754

Felbrigg Hall & Gardens

The photo is of my wife and son walking in the lovely National Trust Felbrigg Hall estate
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Bill Davidson
A lovely composition.
May 2nd, 2024  
