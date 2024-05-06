Previous
Rose by jeremyccc
Rose

This is the first rose in our garden. It has been a very wet day!
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Oh! So lovely with the rain drops.
May 6th, 2024  
Wonderful capture
May 6th, 2024  
