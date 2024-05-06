Sign up
Previous
Photo 758
Rose
This is the first rose in our garden. It has been a very wet day!
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
6th May 2024 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
wet
,
rose
Mags
ace
Oh! So lovely with the rain drops.
May 6th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture
May 6th, 2024
