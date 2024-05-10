Sign up
Previous
Photo 762
Snowball
The snowballs are starting to flower and were attracting the bees in the morning sun today
10th May 2024
10th May 24
2
2
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
10th May 2024 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
snowball
Heather
ace
A great close-up, Jeremy! Super focus of both the snowball and the bee. The bee stands out so well on the white petals! Fav
May 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
May 10th, 2024
