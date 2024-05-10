Previous
Snowball by jeremyccc
Photo 762

Snowball

The snowballs are starting to flower and were attracting the bees in the morning sun today
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
208% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A great close-up, Jeremy! Super focus of both the snowball and the bee. The bee stands out so well on the white petals! Fav
May 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
May 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise