Previous
Photo 782
Fish & Chips
Delicious cod and chips on the beach at Hastings today
30th May 2024
30th May 24
3
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
782
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th May 2024 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chips
,
cod
,
hastings
Mags
ace
So nice! Love the DOF background!
May 30th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
yum
May 30th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Delicious food and beautiful view! Great shot!
May 30th, 2024
