Previous
Myrtos Beach by jeremyccc
Photo 784

Myrtos Beach

Arrived in Kefalonia today and stopped to take a photo of Myrtos Beach in the evening sun
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
A beautiful coastal scene and a great capture, Jeremy! The sun streaming on the water is especially lovely! Fav
June 1st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wow this is fabulous!
June 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
What a beautiful sight!
June 1st, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful!
June 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise