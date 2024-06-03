Sign up
Photo 786
Alaties Beach
The sun setting over the rocks at Alaties Beach in Kefalonia tonight
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I'm married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
sunset
beach
alaties
gloria jones
ace
Lovely light, composition
June 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful sunset!
June 3rd, 2024
