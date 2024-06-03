Previous
Alaties Beach by jeremyccc
Alaties Beach

The sun setting over the rocks at Alaties Beach in Kefalonia tonight
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
gloria jones ace
Lovely light, composition
June 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful sunset!
June 3rd, 2024  
