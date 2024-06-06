Previous
Ithaki by jeremyccc
Ithaki

I rented a small boat from Fiskardo and went over to the island of Ithaki. This is one of its tiny harbours, with beautifully clear water
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
