Previous
Photo 789
Ithaki
I rented a small boat from Fiskardo and went over to the island of Ithaki. This is one of its tiny harbours, with beautifully clear water
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
6th June 2024 12:54pm
Tags
pretty
,
harbour
,
ithaki
