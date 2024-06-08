Sign up
Previous
Photo 791
Poppy
We've got some poppies growing in our garden and several of them have flower heads I haven't seen before
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
0
0
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
791
photos
48
followers
29
following
216% complete
View this month »
784
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
8th June 2024 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
poppy
,
unusual
