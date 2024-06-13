Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 796
The Gherkin
The Gherkin building in the City of London today. Photo taken from the Lloyd’s of London building which has lifts on the outside, which aren’t great if you suffer from vertigo - fortunately I don’t
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
796
photos
48
followers
29
following
218% complete
View this month »
789
790
791
792
793
794
795
796
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
13th June 2024 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
building
,
gherkin
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close