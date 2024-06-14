Previous
Geranium Psilostemon by jeremyccc
Geranium Psilostemon

I like the vibrant colour of this flower in our garden. Apple tells me it’s a geranium psilostemon
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So pretty
June 14th, 2024  
Heather ace
I agree, Jeremy! That's a gorgeous colour, especially in the sunlight! Fav
June 14th, 2024  
