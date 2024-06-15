Previous
Victoria & Albert Museum by jeremyccc
Victoria & Albert Museum

The V&A looking great today in a moment of sunshine, between the rain showers
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Dorothy ace
My favourite museum in the world!
June 15th, 2024  
