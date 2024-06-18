Previous
On the water by jeremyccc
On the water

I had a fun day on the Solent today aboard a friend’s speedboat and I liked this view astern
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Nigel Rogers ace
Looks like a lot of fun, nice picture too.
June 18th, 2024  
