Photo 801
On the water
I had a fun day on the Solent today aboard a friend’s speedboat and I liked this view astern
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th June 2024 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
speedboat
,
solent
,
axopar
Nigel Rogers
ace
Looks like a lot of fun, nice picture too.
June 18th, 2024
