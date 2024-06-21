Sign up
Photo 804
Golf Course
I'm not a golfer but the local municipal course is looking good in the sunshine after all the rain we've had recently
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
1
365
iPhone 15 Pro Max
20th June 2024 9:51am
Public
golf
wood
poult
