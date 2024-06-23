Previous
Orange Rose by jeremyccc
Orange Rose

A pretty rose in our garden. Photo taken this morning, if you zoom in you can see the remains of the overnight dew
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
Outstanding, Jeremy! I love the light, and the colours stand out so well with your black background! Big fav!
June 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous picture of these beauties
June 23rd, 2024  
