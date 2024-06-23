Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 806
Orange Rose
A pretty rose in our garden. Photo taken this morning, if you zoom in you can see the remains of the overnight dew
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
806
photos
48
followers
29
following
220% complete
View this month »
799
800
801
802
803
804
805
806
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
23rd June 2024 7:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
rose
,
dew
Heather
ace
Outstanding, Jeremy! I love the light, and the colours stand out so well with your black background! Big fav!
June 23rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous picture of these beauties
June 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close