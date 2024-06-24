Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 807
Chartwell
This morning my wife and I went to the house, gardens and beautiful grounds at Chartwell, the home of Sir Winston Churchill
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
807
photos
48
followers
29
following
221% complete
View this month »
800
801
802
803
804
805
806
807
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th June 2024 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winston
,
churchill
,
chartwell
gloria jones
ace
Terrific capture, wonderful greens, and great sense of scale
June 24th, 2024
Heather
ace
A fabulous capture, Jeremy! The people walking in the field add so much to this beautiful scene! Fav!
June 24th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
How lovely - I really would like to visit
June 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close