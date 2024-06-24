Previous
Chartwell by jeremyccc
Chartwell

This morning my wife and I went to the house, gardens and beautiful grounds at Chartwell, the home of Sir Winston Churchill
24th June 2024

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
gloria jones
Terrific capture, wonderful greens, and great sense of scale
June 24th, 2024  
Heather
A fabulous capture, Jeremy! The people walking in the field add so much to this beautiful scene! Fav!
June 24th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
How lovely - I really would like to visit
June 24th, 2024  
