St Paul’s Cathedral at night by jeremyccc
St Paul’s Cathedral at night

I was walking past St Paul’s Cathedral tonight and spotted this view
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
Wow! An outstanding capture, Jeremy! A super reflection! Big fav!
June 25th, 2024  
Neil ace
An amazing view of St Pauls, the reflection is so sharp - FAV
June 25th, 2024  
