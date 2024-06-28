Sign up
Previous
Photo 811
Evening sail
Heading out for a night sail from Portsmouth to Dartmouth
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
28th June 2024 8:53pm
Privacy
Public
night
,
sail
,
lutine
Heather
ace
Love this shot! Great light in the sky, on the water, and on the side of the boat! Enjoy your sail, Jeremy! Fav
June 28th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture
June 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Outstanding capture!
June 28th, 2024
