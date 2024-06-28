Previous
Evening sail by jeremyccc
Evening sail

Heading out for a night sail from Portsmouth to Dartmouth
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
Love this shot! Great light in the sky, on the water, and on the side of the boat! Enjoy your sail, Jeremy! Fav
June 28th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture
June 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Outstanding capture!
June 28th, 2024  
