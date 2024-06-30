Sign up
Previous
Photo 813
Dartmouth
Dartmouth looking pretty in the early morning sun today
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
4
4
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
813
photos
48
followers
29
following
222% complete
806
807
808
809
810
811
812
813
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th June 2024 5:52am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
sun
,
morning
,
dartmouth
Heather
ace
You arrived! Beautiful reflections! Fav
June 30th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely little town....so much interest there.
June 30th, 2024
Neil
ace
Lovely reflections😊
June 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful scenery and a wonderful capture
June 30th, 2024
