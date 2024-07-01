Previous
Old Harry Rocks by jeremyccc
Photo 814

Old Harry Rocks

Old Harry Rocks, at the end of Studland Bay, Dorset. We moored here overnight and this morning sailed back to Portsmouth
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wonderful view!
July 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise