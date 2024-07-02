Sign up
Previous
Photo 815
Rose after the rain
I like the raindrops on this pretty pink rose
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
3
3
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
2nd July 2024 8:10pm
pink
,
rain
,
rose
Heather
ace
Beautiful! The raindrops on the pink petals make the rose look so fresh! Fav
July 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh how gorgeous!
July 2nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
This is beautiful!
July 2nd, 2024
