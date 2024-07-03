Previous
Lutine by jeremyccc
Lutine

Lutine is an X-55 yacht owned by the Lloyd's Yacht Club and I have been lucky enough to sail her regularly. This photo was taken in Dartmouth
Jeremy Cross

Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
July 3rd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful boat, pic!
July 3rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful yacht...great reflections
July 3rd, 2024  
