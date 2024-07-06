Previous
Live music by jeremyccc
My wife and I saw a Coldplay tribute band called Coldplace, who were very good, and fortunately it stayed dry tonight!
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Jeremy Cross

Joan Robillard ace
Fab
July 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Sounds like a great event.
July 6th, 2024  
