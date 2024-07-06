Sign up
Previous
Photo 819
Live music
My wife and I saw a Coldplay tribute band called Coldplace, who were very good, and fortunately it stayed dry tonight!
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Tags
coldplay
,
tribute
,
coldplace
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
July 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
Sounds like a great event.
July 6th, 2024
