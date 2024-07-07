Previous
Coral Rose by jeremyccc
Photo 820

Coral Rose

Coral coloured rose in our garden, after yet more rain!
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
What a stunning colour and a beautiful shot with the water droplets as a bonus! Fav
July 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise