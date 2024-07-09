Sign up
Previous
Photo 822
Raindrops
A moment of sun after more rain!
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
3
3
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
822
photos
49
followers
29
following
225% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
7th July 2024 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
on
,
raindrops
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely shot!
July 9th, 2024
Heather
ace
Great capture of the glistening water beads on the dark red leaves! Fav
July 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 9th, 2024
