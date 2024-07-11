Previous
River Thames by jeremyccc
Photo 824

River Thames

Taken this morning from London Bridge, looking along the River Thames towards Tower Bridge and HMS Belfast
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fantastic perspective
July 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise