Tonbridge Castle by jeremyccc
Tonbridge Castle

This morning my wife and I visited Tonbridge Castle and utilised the audio tour, which was fascinating, and talked through the history from the building of the current castle in 1259!
Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
