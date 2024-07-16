Sign up
Previous
Photo 829
Lily
This is the first of this type of lily to flower in our garden, is it a stargazer lily? Photo taken today after more rain!
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
2
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
822
823
824
825
826
827
828
829
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
16th July 2024 12:21pm
Tags
garden
,
lily
,
stargazer
Desi
How lovely! I have never seen anything like this lily before. It sure is gorgeous!
July 16th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Lovely capture
July 16th, 2024
