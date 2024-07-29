Previous
Petunia by jeremyccc
Petunia

I like the colour of this flower in our garden, I think it’s called a galaxy petunia
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather ace
So pretty with the white speckles on the deep purple! Fav
July 29th, 2024  
