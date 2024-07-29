Sign up
Previous
Photo 842
Petunia
I like the colour of this flower in our garden, I think it’s called a galaxy petunia
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
1
1
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
29th July 2024 5:18pm
Tags
garden
,
galaxy
,
petunia
Heather
ace
So pretty with the white speckles on the deep purple! Fav
July 29th, 2024
